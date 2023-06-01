Quebec and Ontario signalling major lithium production developments – by Mehanaz Yakub (Electric Autonomy – May 30, 2023)

https://electricautonomy.ca/

As Canada races to solidify its EV supply chain, Quebec and Ontario are vying for investments and development of their lithium sectors

The Ontario government is aiming to establish an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain in the province. This, it says, will help position Canada as a global contender in the rapidly expanding market for EV production and battery manufacturing.

To date, the province has successfully attracted automakers Volkswagen and Stellantis (along with LG Energy Solutions) to establish two battery cell manufacturing plants. Additionally, Belgium-based Umicore has invested $1.5 billion in setting up a cathode active material facility near Kingston.

With these cornerstones of the supply chain in place, the Ontario government is turning its attention to manufacturers of the remaining components needed to build electric batteries in the province.

“To be able to build a battery, we now need…cathode, anode, separator, copper foil, aluminum foil and lithium hydroxide,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, in a speech at Electric Autonomy’s EV & Charging Expo 2023.

