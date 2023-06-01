Exclusive: Frontier Lithium planning demonstration lithium chemical plant near Sudbury – by Emma Jarratt (Electric Autonomy – May 31, 2023)

https://electricautonomy.ca/

Frontier says the proposed facility, located in Ontario’s Township of Nairn and Hyman, will showcase its lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate processing capabilities, Electric Autonomy confirms

Ontario is on track to get its first lithium hydroxide facility courtesy of Frontier Lithium, Electric Autonomy can exclusively reveal, in the Township of Nairn and Hyman just 40 minutes west of Sudbury.

Public documents posted on Ontario’s Environmental Registry, confirmed by Frontier Lithium officials, detail how the Canadian mining company will operate the lithium processing facility.

“The proposed project will demonstrate Frontier’s process to produce high purity and sustainable lithium hydroxide monohydrate and lithium carbonate for downstream lithium-ion battery manufacturers and electric vehicle manufacturers that are building facilities in southern Ontario and require lithium for their operations,” says Bora Ugurgel, senior manager of investor relations and communications at Frontier, in an email to Electric Autonomy.

