NDP leader aims to boost critical mineral development if he becomes Manitoba’s next premier – by Steve Lambert (CBC News Manitoba – May 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/

Manitoba Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew promised an economically-focused, fiscally responsible government if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, although his outline to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce was short on details and costs.

An NDP government would balance the budget within a first term, Kinew told chamber members at a luncheon Tuesday, while also expanding child care and promoting immigration. Kinew also promised to enhance the mining sector by boosting critical mineral development.

“Not only do we have the critical minerals — lithium, cobalt, silica, nickel and so on — but we can produce those resources with higher labour standards, higher environmental standards and greater respect for human rights compared to any other jurisdiction in the world,” Kinew told the audience.

The NDP, which represents all four northern Manitoba seats in the legislature, is in favour of mining, Kinew later told reporters. “Those are important jobs that are the backbone of those communities, and we’d like to see more opportunities like that here in Manitoba,” Kinew said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/ndp-leader-aims-to-boost-critical-mineral-development-1.6852461