Gold Rush California: How & Where To Pan For Gold In The Golden State – by Maria Bou Ink (The Travel – May 23, 2023)

https://www.thetravel.com/

There are not many profitable vacations, but if tourists go prospecting for gold, they never know.

The Golden State has everything, from Redwoods to Hollywood, from mountains to deserts, from wild natural experiences to coastal road vacations. Without some unexpected hidden wonder, tourists’ journeys would not be complete. They may have visited well-known tourist destinations and sites like Yosemite National Park, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the eerie Winchester Mystery House, but California has a lot more to offer.

California is full of unexpected surprises, from its odd attractions to its unique and distinctive landmarks. One of its unusual things to do is gold panning. When James W. Marshall discovered gold flakes in 1848 at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, the California Gold Rush officially got underway.

An estimated 300,000 individuals came to California in pursuit of gold between 1848 and 1855. Prospectors still visit the Golden State over 200 years later. There are not many profitable vacations, but if tourists go prospecting for gold, they never know. Here are how and where to pan for gold in California.

Here Is Where You Can Pan For Gold

There are numerous locations where tourists may go if they wish to spend the day panning for gold without needing a mining claim or other particular authorization. In California, there are many areas that have been designated for recreational prospecting.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thetravel.com/how-and-where-to-pan-for-gold-in-california/