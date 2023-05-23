Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec’s Nemaska Lithium – by Jacob Serebrin (The Canadian Press/Sudbury.com – May 22, 2023)

https://www.sudbury.com/

MONTREAL — A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries. The deal announced by the automotive giant and Nemaska Lithium on Monday will see the American automaker become the Quebec company’s first customer.

Ford will buy up to 13,000 tons a year of lithium hydroxide produced at Nemaska’s factory in Bécancour, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, the two companies said in a joint news release.

“This agreement is a vote of confidence for the solidity of the project, of the quality of the product that will be produced, and, of course, a testament to the effort of the Nemaska teams,” Steve Gartner, the chief financial officer of Nemaska Lithium, said in an interview Monday.

The company’s Whabouchi mine, in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, is scheduled to begin producing lithium ore in 2025, which will then be processed at the Bécancour plant when it opens the following year.

