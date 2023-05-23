Federal government pledges new funding for Ring of Fire and proposes working group with Ontario – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – May 19, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The federal government is proposing to advance up to $40-million in new funding for Ontario’s Ring of Fire, in an effort to boost development in one of the highest profile critical-minerals projects in the country.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in a May 17 letter to George Pirie, Ontario’s Minister of Mines, said that Ottawa is prepared to advance the funds to help the province and First Nations conduct feasibility and sustainability initiatives, economic analysis and other predevelopment work.

Mr. Pirie wrote in an e-mail to The Globe that Ontario, through its pledge to fund $1-billion in costs for a proposed road into the Ring of Fire and other related infrastructure, is already exceeding the federal government’s financial commitment.

Located 550 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, the undeveloped Ring of Fire region has been touted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford as an essential piece of the province’s plan to become a global player in battery metals.

