USGS funds new Earth MRI scans in Alaska – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – May 17, 2023)

Home to deposits and prospects enriched with 49 out of the 50 minerals deemed critical to the United States, Alaska is the single best state in the nation to explore for the minerals and metals needed for clean energy, electric vehicles, high-tech devices, and military hardware.

To gain a better understanding of the 49th State’s critical minerals potential, the U.S. Geological Survey is investing an additional $5.8 million to explore specific regions of the state in 2023.

“I’m pleased to announce more investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve mapping of Alaska’s geology and critical mineral resources,” said Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo.

This program is being carried out under the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, or Earth MRI, a partnership between the USGS, Association of American State Geologists, and state geological surveys to better understand America’s geology and mineral resource potential through new mapping, geophysics, and geochemical sampling. The USGS is working with the Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys to prioritize areas of the vast and mineral-rich state for Earth MRI investments.

