Book tour contributes debate around uranium mining – by Clint Fleury (NWO News Watch – May 17, 2023)

WINNIPEG – For those living in Dryden, Ignace and Thunder Bay, Dr. Warren Bernauer will be touring Northwestern Ontario to speak about a book he co-authored with Joan Scottie and Jack Hicks, called I Will Live for Both of Us: A History of Colonialism, Uranium Mining, and Inuit Resistance.

Bernauer, who currently working as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Manitoba in the Department of Environment and Geography and the Natural Resources Institute, still calls Northwestern Ontario his home.

Born in Red Lake and having graduated from high school in Dryden, Bernauer hopes to reconnect with the residents and provide his academic perspectives on key concerns on the political and economic issues of resource extraction in Northern Canada.

Bernauer said the book looks at key environmental issues that the Baker Lake Inuit community has raised in resistance to uranium mining. For example, Baker Lake is one of very few inland Inuit communities. Whereas most Inuit communities have settled along the coastal regions and rely on hunting marine mammals as a way of life, the inland communities hunt and trap caribou as a main resource.

