South Korea, Canada agree to step up cooperation on critical minerals, security – by Hyonhee Shin and Ju-min Park (Reuters – May 17, 2023)

https://www.reuters.com/

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed on Wednesday to enhance cooperation on critical minerals and continue joint efforts to fend off North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday in the first visit in nine years by a Canadian leader as the two countries explore ways to expand security ties, while navigating a rivalry between the United States and China.

After a summit, the leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on critical mineral supply chains, the clean energy transition and energy security, which they said would help position the countries as “globally competitive players in areas including batteries and zero-emission vehicles.”

“This will support the development of clean technologies that will power green and sustainable economic growth,” they said in a joint statement issued after their meeting.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/world/trudeau-says-canada-ready-partner-with-skorea-critical-minerals-security-2023-05-17/