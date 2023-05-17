Premier’s pledge to ‘build’ the Ring of Fire questioned at Queen’s Park – by Staff (NWO News Watch – May 15, 2023)

https://www.nwonewswatch.com/

Minister Greg Rickford accused MPP Sol Mamakwa of pitting communities against each other

QUEEN’S PARK — Premier Doug Ford’s recent commitment to ‘building the Ring of Fire’ generated criticism in the legislature Monday from the NDP. Kiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa suggested the premier was making a mistake in relying on advice from Greg Rickford, the minister of Indigenous Affairs and minister of Northern Development.

Last week, Ford said building a road to the Ring of Fire and developing a mine there will elevate the standard of living in remote First Nations communities. During Question Period Monday, Mamakwa called the premier’s statements “very concerning.”

“We know these projects cannot proceed without the free, prior and informed consent of First Nations. When the premier says the Ring of Fire is going to get built without that consent, it will lead to conflict,” Mamakwa said.

Mamakwa then asked why Ford feels this is the right way to proceed. Rickford responded, saying the government believes in building consensus around development of the North.

For the rest of this article: https://www.nwonewswatch.com/local-news/premiers-pledge-to-build-the-ring-of-fire-questioned-at-queens-park-7003534