Innovation cluster building roadmap for Northern expertise – by Lindsay Kelly (Sudbury.com – May 10, 2023)

Laurentian University-led initiative will harness knowledge of critical minerals, EV, clean-tech development

Advancing an idea from the research stage toward commercialization can be tricky business for mining entrepreneurs, but a new innovation cluster wants to make it easier for Northern Ontario companies to make that leap.

Announced in April, the cluster comprises Laurentian University in Sudbury, which will lead the initiative, Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Nipissing University in North Bay, and Trent University in Peterborough.

It will focus its efforts on three target areas: critical minerals, clean technology, and battery electric vehicles. The goal, explained Gisele Roberts, Laurentian’s director of research and innovation, is to create a roadmap of all the expertise in those sectors that currently exists across the North.

“We hear so much about critical minerals and the opportunities, but how do we connect all the dots in the North to see what the resources are?” Roberts said. “What’s the expertise at the universities? What’s the equipment? What are the research centres?

