India’s industry minister invites Canadian miners to ‘join us’ in search for critical minerals – by Naimul Karim and Stephanie Hughes (Financial Post – May 11, 2023)

Piyush Goyal says India open to Canadian miners exploiting its lithium deposits

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the south Asian nation is open to Canadian miners exploiting the country’s lithium deposits, an indication that critical minerals could form the basis of a renewed commercial relationship between Canada and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“I would very much like Canadian mining companies to join us,” Goyal said at a press conference in Toronto while wrapping up a three-day visit to Canada on May 10. “Mining companies from Canada must visit India. We will make sure to send them into meetings both at the government level and also with mining companies in India … and see how we can expand our own mining system.”

Goyal added that India would be happy to adopt the technologies that Canadian miners utilize. Lithium is used to make batteries and other green devices, and securing supplies will be key to the transition away from energy derived from fossil fuels.

Western nations such as Canada are scrambling to establish new supply lines to offset China’s influence over the production of green technology, prompting heightened engagement with some of China’s rivals for economic supremacy in Asia. Canada published its first Indo-Pacific Strategy in November.

