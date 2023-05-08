Canada’s not a genocidal state — despite what our self-hating PM would have you believe – by Conrad Black (National Post/MSN.com – May 6, 2023)

https://www.msn.com/

On Oct. 27, 2022, a motion by NDP MP Leah Gazan was presented to the Canadian Parliament, and later unanimously approved, demanding that the federal government recognize the genocidal nature of Indian residential schools. All of our legislators agreed to equate Canada with regimes that have committed the most horrible crimes in human history.

Surely, not one per cent of Canadians would agree that this country belongs in the same moral category as those responsible for the eight genocides officially recognized by the Canadian government.

These include the Nazi Holocaust that liquidated millions of people in death camps, including six-million Jews, the Turkish genocide of Armenians (1915-1917, which killed from 600,000 to 1.5-million people), the tribal genocide in Rwanda (1994, which killed 800,000 Tutsis) and the systematic Chinese assault on the Uyghurs, which includes the illegal detention of over a million people for an indefinite period and the forced reduction of the Uyghur birth rate by 60 per cent.

Every sane person of conscient age in this country knows that Canada, even when a colony of Great Britain, could never conceivably have been responsible for any crimes remotely as heinous as these. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are responsible for a false and self-directed blood libel on several previous generations of our ascendants.

