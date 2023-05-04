Temiskaming refiner links with Indigenous partner to build a battery recycling supply chain – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 4, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Electra Battery Materials and Three Fires Group are on the hunt to find a southern Ontario site for waste battery shredding plant

Temiskaming refinery operator Electra Battery Materials is partnering with an Indigenous regional economic development group to establish a battery waste shredding plant in southern Ontario.

Electra signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) this week with the Three Fires Group to form a joint venture focused around the recycling of lithium-ion battery waste. The proposed plant would feed black mass material to Electra’s refinery in northeastern Ontario where the valuable minerals would be recovered and sold back into the market.

In a May 2 news release, Electra CEO Trent Mell expressed excitement in collaborating with Three Fires to tackle a persistent problem in the EV battery supply chain, “namely how to recycle and repurpose battery waste.”

The relationship with the Three Fires Group, he said, will give them access to a “steady stream of black mass material.” At the refinery site situated between the town of Cobalt and Temiskaming Shores, Electra is building out a future battery materials industrial park by 2026, which could create 200 to 300 jobs.

