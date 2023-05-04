IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project in Northern Ontario is on the move to production (Mining Life – May 3, 2023)

https://mininglifeonline.net/

Construction at Côté Gold, located halfway between Sudbury and Timmins just off HWY 144, began in the summer of 2020. Since that time Côté has undergone a remarkable transformation, with the project approximately 80% complete as of March of this year and on track to commence production in early 2024.

The site is operating at capacity with over 1,500 workers at site and is expected to advance at a rate of 2% to 3% per month through the spring into the fall at which point focus will shift from mechanical completion to commissioning activities. The project recently celebrated over 9 million hours without a Long-Term Injury, which is a testament to the skill and dedication of the Côté Gold teams.

BUILDING A MINE OF THIS SIZE HAD ITS CHALLENGES

Côté Gold will be Canada’s third largest gold mine by production. It is a large-scale construction project that required the planning, coordination and execution by thousands of workers in order to move millions of tonnes of earth, fabricate and erect a 37,000 tpd gold processing plant, reroute the Mollie River and build a new lake as part of the creation of a new offsetting fish habitat.

This project was advanced in an environment of COVID-19, inflation and global events that impacted supply chains, labour availability and costs of material, commodities and consumables. There were many lessons learned during construction and the Company is proud of the progress it has made. As the project nears the finish line and teams prepare for production, recruiting experienced and motivated workers is currently a significant focus for Côté.

