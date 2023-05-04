Gold price soars on renewed banking fears after Fed Chair Powell fails to calm markets – by Anna Golubova (Kitco News – May 4, 2023)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) The gold market rallied as banking sector turbulence intensified despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s attempt to calm the markets. Comex gold hit new record highs of $2,085.40 overnight, with June Comex gold futures last trading at $2,062.70, up 1.26% on the day.

Banking fears escalated Thursday on contagion risk within the U.S. regional bank space. PacWest Bancorp, a regional bank, was reportedly looking at various strategic options, including a sale. Following the news, the bank’s shares tumbled more than 41% Thursday.

The stock of Western Alliance also plunged 39% after FT reported that it was considering a potential sale of all or part of its business. The Arizona-based bank denied the report, describing it as “categorically false in all respects” and noting that “Western Alliance is not exploring a sale, nor has it hired an advisor to explore strategic options.”

Other regional bank shares saw a steep selloff as well, with the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF down nearly 9% on the day.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-05-04/Gold-price-soars-on-renewed-banking-fears-after-Fed-Chair-Powell-fails-to-calm-markets.html