Thunder Bay geologist earns industry honour – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 2, 2023)

Dr. Peter Hollings has spent his career growing understanding of Lake Superior geology

A Lakehead University professor is being acknowledged for his work fostering a greater understanding of the geology of the Lake Superior region. Dr. Peter Hollings, a long-time geology instructor and researcher at the Thunder Bay school, has received the Goldich Medal Award from the Institute on Lake Superior Geology.

The non-profit professional society serves as a forum for the exchange of geological ideas and scientific data, and the promotion of better understanding of the geology of the Lake Superior region.

The Goldich Medal Award is named for its first recipient, Sam Goldich, who was recognized in 1979 for his contributions to the field over a period of five decades. Hollings said he was “deeply honoured” by the recognition, which was bestowed April 24 during the organization’s annual meeting in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“Since starting at Lakehead University over 20 years ago, I have been fascinated by the geology of the Midcontinent Rift and have been working with colleagues and students to better understand how it formed. To see my research recognized in this way is truly humbling,” Hollings said in an April 26 news release.

