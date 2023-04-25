Chile’s nationalisation move could benefit Canada – explorer – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – April 25, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The move by the government of Chile to demand a controlling stake in all future lithium projects could be a boost for countries with large resources that are deemed more investment friendly, says Quebec-focused explorer Arbor Metals.

The nationalisation of lithium deposits in Chile and Mexico will “hasten a shift in future investments in lithium projects to other countries that are recognised as safe havens, such as Canada”, says the TSX-V-listed junior, which owns the Jarnet project, in the James Bay region.

The company notes that Quebec ranks second in Canada and sixth globally in the Fraser Institute’s 2021 top jurisdictions for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index.

Last week, President Gabriel Boric announced that he would nationalise Chile’s lithium industry, which is the world’s second-biggest producer of the metal, to boost its economy and protect its environment. Mexico last year also nationalised its lithium deposits.

