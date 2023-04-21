Trove of 1,000-year-old Viking coins unearthed by young girl in Denmark – by Sarah Do Couto (Global News – April 21, 2023)

https://globalnews.ca/

When most people go metal detecting, they typically find a few dimes, pop cans and if they’re really lucky, a lost piece of jewelry. An unnamed young girl in Denmark found much more than that when she unearthed a hoard of nearly 300 silver coins believed to be over 1,000 years old while using a metal detector in a cornfield last autumn.

The coins, as per the Historical Museum of North Jutland in Denmark, were discovered close to the Fyrkat Viking fortress site near the town of Hobro, in northwestern part of the country.

The girl, who gave the artifacts to the museum, found a mix of Danish, German and Arabic coins. The Danish coins, which the museum said are of special interest to archaeologists, are believed to be from the 980s.

“A hoard like this is very rare,” Lars Christian Norbach, the museum’s director, told the French news agency AFP. He said the Viking coins are from the same period as the nearby fortress, which was built by King Harald Bluetooth, and can offer insight into the lives and history of Vikings in Denmark.

