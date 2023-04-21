Gold price plunges $30, but analysts focus on Fed pause after May rate hike – by Anna Golubova (Kitco News – April 21, 2023)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) Gold tumbled $30 on the day and dropped below the critical $2,000 an ounce level, but analysts said there is enough buying interest to boost prices back up. Significant volatility in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields markets took a toll on gold Friday, with June Comex gold futures last trading at $1,989.10, down 1.49% on the day.

The Fed’s blackout period also begins this Saturday, meaning Federal Reserve officials won’t speak publicly between then and the May 3 FOMC meeting. Markets are currently pricing in an 88% chance of a 25-basis-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“It is expected the Fed will raise rates a quarter point next month. And there is a great deal of uncertainty with gold above or below $2,000. I remain bullish at these levels. We will get to a point where the Fed has to pause and make that pivot.

And maybe resort to cuts later this year,” RJO Futures senior market strategist Frank Cholly told Kitco News. “That will support gold, which will trade at all-time highs between now and the end of the year.” Next week, markets will zero in on fresh macro data, including the U.S. Q1 GDP and PCE price index numbers.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-04-21/Gold-price-plunges-30-but-analysts-focus-on-Fed-pause-after-May-rate-hike.html