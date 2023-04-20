Timmins’ newest gold mine started operations Easter Monday – by Nicole Stoffman (Timmins Daily Press – April 18, 2023)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Gowest seeking local diamond drillers for exploration planned for later this spring

Gowest Gold’s Bradshaw Mine, 42 kilometres north of Timmins, began operations on April 10. The company’s president Dan Gagnon shared the news at a luncheon hosted by the Timmins Chamber at the Porcupine Dante Club on Tuesday.

“We are the new mine in Timmins,” said Gagnon, adding that the mine will produce 200 tonnes of gold ore a day (from which gold is extracted) this year at 5.6 grams of gold per tonne of ore, and ramp up to 1,300 tonnes a day by its third year.

“We’ll be doing about 100,000 ounces of gold per year, which I feel is required in an underground environment to start generating cash flow, and stop raising money from investors.” The mine is 65-metres deep. Gagnon said since other area mines such as the Hollinger mine are 2,000-metres deep, Bradshaw has lots of long-term potential.

“We have diamond drilling that shows good continuation of the ore body down to 1,000 metres,” he said, adding that the Bradshaw gold deposit is a narrow vein in stable ground. They will mine at 1.7-metres wide, which is narrow in comparison to the bigger mines in Timmins, he said.

