Major gold heist at Pearson, movie plot turns reality in GTA – by Brian Lilley (Toronto Sun – April 20, 2023)

At this point, investigators don’t know who stole the gold

It’s the kind of stuff movies are made of — a robbery from a supposedly secure facility, a huge amount of gold now missing and a mystery about who is behind it. Except this isn’t the script of a movie, it’s something that happened at Canada’s biggest airport this week.

Peel Regional Police have enlisted the help of the RCMP following a massive gold heist at Pearson airport. Earlier this week, someone made off with 3,600 pounds of gold being moved through the airport. Pearson is often used to move gold mined in Ontario to customers around the world.

At current spot prices for gold, that would put value of the heist at more than $100 million. While that sounds like a lot of gold, and it is definitely worth a lot, it could have been smuggled out of the airport in something as simple as a heavy-duty pickup truck.

According to sources, police believe the heist was done locally and are looking at organized crime elements in the region. Ports of all kinds, air and marine, have long been used by criminal elements to either steal or move stolen goods.

