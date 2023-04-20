Australian junior miner grows its lithium bank in northwestern Ontario – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 19, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Green Technology Metals boasts two lithium deposits as Sioux Lookout-area project shows growth potential

Green Technology Metals, an Australian exploration upstart, is boosting its storehouse of lithium resources in northwestern Ontario. The company posted a first-time resource estimate for its Root Project, situated northeast of Sioux Lookout, and one of their two leading properties.

The maiden estimate for Root is 4.5 million tonnes at 1.01 per cent lithium oxide, along with 110 parts per million tantalum pentoxide, all in the inferred category. It stems from an almost 15,000-metre drilling program that the company kicked off on the property last August.

The estimate builds Green Tech’s total base of lithium resources in the region to more than 14.4 million tonnes, when factoring in their more advanced Seymour Project, 200 kilometres to the east.

Seymour is considered the flagship project. Located near the top end of Lake Nipigion, it’s a 9.9-million tonne deposit where the company expects to soon release a preliminary economic assessment of what a potential mine in the Armstrong area could look like.

