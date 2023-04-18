Analysis: Earning First Nations’ trust on resource projects – by Donna Kennedy-Glans (National Post/Wiarton Echo – April 16, 2023)

https://www.wiartonecho.com/

The Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario is one lynchpin in America’s green energy moonshot. Unearthing mineral deposits more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay is essential to Ontario’s future as an electric vehicle manufacturing hub. But what happens if some local First Nations want nothing to do with mining critical minerals?

In western Canada, we’ve struggled at times to develop resources, build energy infrastructure, and export oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) — with the support of Indigenous communities. There’s no straight-forward path. When a successful project emerges, it’s worthwhile taking a closer look.

In Kitimat, B.C., the proposed Cedar LNG export terminal — touted as the largest First Nations-owned infrastructure project in the country — fits within B.C.’s climate targets and promises good jobs. The floating LNG facility is to be located on Haisla-owned land, with Pembina Pipeline Corporation as their partner.

To find out more about how this came to pass, I reach out to someone whose fingerprints are all over this project, John Young. We agree to meet, at OEB, a breakfast spot in Calgary’s burgeoning University District.

