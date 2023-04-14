Mining giant hunts copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium in Neebing – by Gary Rinne (TBnewswatch.com – April 13, 2023)

https://www.tbnewswatch.com/

Global mining giant RioTinto has partnered with KoBold Metals to search a site near the Pine River and Crystal Lake

The multi-national mining company Rio Tinto is searching a property near Thunder Bay for copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium — metals that are increasingly in demand as the world ramps up the production of batteries to power vehicles.

Rio Tinto has partnered with California-based mining startup KoBold Metals to explore in the Pine River and Crystal Lake area of the Municipality of Neebing, about 40 km from the city, just west of Highway 61 and just north of the U.S. border.

On its website, KoBold promotes itself as the discoverer of “the materials critical for the electric vehicle and renewable energy revolutions.” The companies provided photos and some basic details about the project to TBnewswatch but arrangements for an interview could not be completed.

According to an article posted on Wired.com in December 2022, KoBold is applying artificial intelligence technology to speed up the exploration process. It reported that copper and nickel were found at the Crystal Lake site in the 1970s in concentrations that weren’t high enough to justify mining, but that KoBold’s algorithms have suggested the concentrations may be greater than first thought.

