The Drift: Nickel remains a key exploration driver in the Sudbury basin – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 11, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Two junior miners look to breathe new life into dormant metal properties

Nickel remains the driving force in Sudbury’s mineral exploration scene. A pair of local junior miners with big ambitions to put two former mine properties into production are posting some encouraging exploration results.

Magna Mining reported high-grade nickel and copper drill hits from a diamond drilling program carried out last fall at its Crean Hill property on the west end of the Sudbury basin. The last of the assay results were released last month.

Magna kicked off the drill program last November soon after acquiring the property in a deal with Lonmin Canada. The Crean Hill Mine, near Whitefish, was closed in 2002 after 80 years in operation.

The company initially focused on two targeted areas where mineralization was discovered near the surface, Magna believes this area offers the opportunity to go into early production with a start pit by year’s end. In a statement, company CEO Jason Jessup called the results “impressive” as his technical team dives deeper into the project.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/the-drift/the-drift-nickel-remains-a-key-exploration-driver-in-the-sudbury-basin-6808864