[Teck Resources] Norman B. Keevil’s last stand – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – April 9, 2023)

Canadian mining companies have a long history of selling out to foreign buyers, but this past week one man with unique powers to fight back drew an indelible line in the sand.

Taking a fiercely nationalistic stand against Glencore PLC’s US$23.1-billion proposed takeover of Teck Resources Ltd., controlling shareholder Norman B. Keevil told The Globe and Mail that the big Swiss miner can hike its price all it wants, but he will not play ball. “Canada is not for sale,” he said.

Three generations of the Keevil family built what is now Canada’s biggest diversified mining company over more than half a century. During that time, Teck threw its hat into the ring in every major commodity, built many mines in Canada and overseas, and supported Canadian entrepreneurs by funding hundreds of Canadian exploration companies.

Mr. Keevil’s stand against a formidable foreign-owned miner that is more than three times bigger than Teck hit a nerve in the Canadian mining community, engineering deep respect from peers who mourned the loss of other great Canadian mining companies in the past to foreign giants.

