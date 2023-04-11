Ring of Fire book sheds new light on conflict in James Bay Lowlands – by Gary Rinne (SNNewsWatch.com – April 10, 2023)

https://www.snnewswatch.com/

Author Virginia Heffernan feels the Ring of Fire can still be a global model of sustainable resource development

The author of a new book about Northwestern Ontario’s Ring of Fire mineral zone believes a way can be found to overcome the obstacles that prevent its development. Virginia Heffernan feels no mine can be constructed without First Nations having a stake in it and unless the necessary measures are taken to protect the delicate environment of the James Bay Lowlands.

But in Ring of Fire – High Stakes Mining in a Lowlands Wilderness – the exploration geo-scientist turned mining journalist writes that she doesn’t think sustainable development is necessarily “an oxymoron in this fragile land.”

Heffernan has a degree in geology, worked in the field in Northern Ontario and Africa, and turned to writing for The Northern Miner before becoming a freelance writer covering mineral exploration projects. In an interview, she said the Ring of Fire had been on her mind since the discovery of the high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickle-copper-platinum-palladium deposit in 2007.

She’d been following developments in the area, while not writing about them so much, but her interest rose as First Nations started to win court decisions over the duty to consult and accommodate.

