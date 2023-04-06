Why Mining Has Some Indigenous Leaders Pushing Back – TV Ontario’s The Agenda host Jeyan Jeganathan interviews Chief Rudy Turtle, Grassy Narrows First Nation; Cecelia Begg, head councilor of Big Trout Lake First Nation; Chief Wayne Moonias, outgoing chief of Neskantaga First Nations (April 4,2023)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, a contingent travelled to Toronto as part of the First Nations Land Defence Alliance to push back on mining development in the province. In part they are reacting to excitement over a massive deposit dubbed the Ring of Fire, more than 400 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, that is rich in nickel, chromite, and other critical minerals.

While a new deal between the province and two First Nations could be the beginning of a permanent road to the site, not all First Nations communities support this development. For insight we welcome: Chief Rudy Turtle, Grassy Narrows First Nation; Cecelia Begg, head councilor of Big Trout Lake First Nation; Chief Wayne Moonias, outgoing chief of Neskantaga First Nations.