Red Book / Global Production Down 12% With Kazakhstan ‘By Far’ World’s Largest Producer – by David Dalton (Nucnet.org – April 6, 2023)

https://www.nucnet.org/

Global uranium mine production decreased by nearly 12% from 2018 to 2020 with major producing countries including Canada and Kazakhstan limiting total production in recent years in response to a depressed uranium market, according to the Nuclear Energy Agency.

In the latest edition of Uranium Resources, Production and Demand, known as the Red Book, the NEA says uranium production cuts deepened suddenly with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Overall, world uranium production decreased from 53,501 tonnes of uranium (tU) in 2018 to 47,342 tU in2020 as producers instituted production cuts, followed by a slight increase to 47,472 tU in 2021. These planned reductions were greatest in Canada and Kazakhstan.

As of 1 January 2021, the annual production capacity of idled mines amounted to over 29,400 tU. These operations, which have all the necessary licences, permits and agreements for operation and have produced commercially in the past, could potentially be brought back into production relatively rapidly given appropriate market conditions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.nucnet.org/news/global-production-down-12-with-kazakhstan-by-far-world-s-largest-producer-4-4-2023