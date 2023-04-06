Green energy tax credits a ‘game changer’ for N.L. operation, Vale CEO says – by Alex Kennedy (CBC News Newfoundland-Labrador – April 5, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/

Chrystia Freeland touts new budget’s incentives at nickel processing plant

The head of mining giant Vale Canada says the most recent federal budget will be a “game changer” for her company’s operations — including its nickel processing plant in Long Harbour, N.L., which Chrystia Freeland, the finance minister and deputy prime minister, toured on Wednesday.

Vale Canada president and CEO Deshnee Naidoo said the credits and announcements in the budget will be key for the mining industry’s race to lower carbon emissions even further. “It’s an absolute game changer for us,” Naidoo said.

“With this budget I am absolutely certain that we have an even more exciting future because we’ll be able to do more, faster. But as we look to the future, I think we can definitely draw inspiration from the past, and there’s no better place than Long Harbour to do that.”

Freeland spoke with some of the 1,000 employees inside the plant, which Vale says produces some of the least carbon-intense nickel in the world. The plant uses a unique hydrometallurgical process to produce nickel, copper and cobalt, which Freeland says will be key in decarbonizing industries like the auto sector as more electric vehicles hit the road.

