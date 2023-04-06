Federal funding set aside to build road through Ring of Fire – by Brian Kelly (Timmins Daily Press – April 5, 2023)

https://www.timminspress.com/

SAULT STE. MARIE — The federal government is in talks with Ontario about funding support for a road to the Ring of Fire, but Transport Minister Omar Alghabra isn’t committing to a specific date about when cash is coming to help gain access to the site’s critical minerals.

The Ring of Fire, located within the James Bay lowlands, contains chromite, copper, nickel and palladium. There is no road access. “Critical minerals are an integral part of the economy of the future and our government recognizes that,” Alghabra told The Sault Star following an announcement at PUC Services on Wednesday touting his government’s 2023 budget.

The federal government earmarked $1.5 billion for its Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund in the budget announced in late March. The provincial government has $1 billion set aside for Ring of Fire infrastructure.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has said Ottawa is considering matching Ontario’s commitment, subject to environmental impact assessments being done.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/local-news/federal-funding-set-aside-to-build-road-through-ring-of-fire