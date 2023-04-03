Teck Resources rejects unsolicited bid from Swiss mining giant Glencore – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – April 3, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Teck Resources Ltd. said it has rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Swiss mining giant Glencore PLC. Calling the offer opportunistic and not ESG friendly, considering Glencore’s considerable exposure to thermal coal and oil, Vancouver-based Teck said it had no interest in being acquired.

“The board is not contemplating a sale of the company at this time,” said Sheila Murray, Teck’s chair, in a statement.

Teck earlier this year said it plans to separate its metallurgical coal business from its copper business and collapse its dual share class structure. If the deal closes as planned, about 90 per cent of the cash flow from Teck’s coal business would be funneled back into the copper segment for the foreseeable future.

The split was necessary because investors have long given a much lower valuation to Teck’s legacy dirty coal business compared to its growing copper segment.

