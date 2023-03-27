Industrial policy is back in vogue in push for Canada to win on green economy – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – March 23, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

Freeland being urged to create framework to guide billions promised to companies to accelerate shift to greener economy

Toronto – An economic idea that fell out of fashion with stonwashed denim in the 1980s appears to me making a comeback: industrial policy, or the idea that the free market alone won’t save the economy.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland hosted a hybrid meeting in Toronto with leaders from several environmental non-profits and think tanks, including Clean Prosperity, the Transition Accelerator, Clean Energy Canada, the Pembina Institute and the Canadian Climate Institute, to discuss how Canada can compete with the United States, as its government pours hundreds of billions of dollars into the energy transition.

At the meeting, the discussion shifted to how Canada can develop an industrial strategy, and what was scheduled as a 45-minute meeting stretched on for two hours, according to multiple sources.

