Will a Road Make the Ring of Fire a Reality? – TV Ontario’s The Agenda host Steve Paikin interviews Kristan Straub, Virginia Heffernan and Stan Sudol (March 21, 2023)

https://www.tvo.org/theagenda

For the better part of 15 years, the Ring of Fire, the biggest mining prize in a generation, or more, has confounded those who would develop it. One of the key issues is how to get to and from the remote area. But the province may have presented a solution with a recently announced agreement on the terms of reference for a First Nations-led plan for a permanent road to the Ring of Fire.

To help us understand the significance of this deal, we welcome: geoscientist Kristan Straub, CEO of Ring of Fire Metals, a Canadian mining subsidiary of Australia’s Wyloo Metals, and a member of Henvey Inlet First Nation; Virginia Heffernan, principal of GeoPen Communications, and author of, “Ring of Fire: High Stakes Mining in a Lowlands Wilderness;” and Stan Sudol, communications consultant and mining strategist who runs the website, The Republic of Mining.