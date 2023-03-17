Indigenous ownership models gain steam alongside critical minerals rush – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – March 15, 2023)

As this year’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention returned to its March slot in Toronto, welcoming nearly 24,000 attendees, the buzz was undoubtedly around critical and battery metals.

During the event, the federal government doled out money for juniors to advance their projects (including Search Metals, E3 Lithium and FPX Nickel), and federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters that the government would consider financial support for the construction of new mines as the United States has recently started to do.

Adding to the momentum was Volkswagen’s post-PDAC announcement on Mar. 13 that the Germany-based automaker has chosen St. Thomas, Ont., as the location of its first overseas battery plant, rather than a U.S. location.

The critical minerals sector is certainly gaining steam, despite volatile, risk-off markets. But there’s still more work to do to win over one more essential partner — Indigenous communities whose traditional lands host the lithium, copper, uranium and other minerals that are so coveted.

