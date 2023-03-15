Copper fever on the Keweenaw – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 13, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Canadian mine developer wants to fast-track two Northern Michigan deposits into production on Superior’s south shore

A Quebec exploration company is making moves toward developing a copper mine in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Highland Copper has two deposits situated at the base of the Keweenaw Peninsula, on the south shore of Lake Superior, and is looking to fast-track them into production in the next few years.

In laying out its strategy last week, the Longueuil, Que.company said it will decide by early 2024 whether to greenlight construction of its Copperwood Project, the first and smaller of its two deposits.

Site prep work begins this summer. The start of commercial production could kick off in the second quarter of 2026. The construction price tag is US$425.1 million. It would be a 27-month build if a financing package can be put together.

The Keweenaw Peninsula area of Michigan has been historically known as copper country in the state with a rich mining history dating back to the mid-1800s.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/copper-fever-on-the-keweenaw-6670430