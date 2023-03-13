Government touts Manitoba as mining-friendly province at mineral industry conference – by Ian Graham (Thompson Citizen – March 10, 2023)

https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/

Province is giving $3.5 million in various grants to mining, Indigenous and economic development organizations as well as to companies conducting mineral exploration in the province.

Manitoba’s government touted its credentials as a mining-focused and mining-friendly jurisdiction in the first week of March, sending a delegation to the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto and announcing mineral-related funding for various organizations and companies.

Economic Development Minister Jeff Wharton said in a March 6 press release that Manitoba’s representatives at the conference, which attracted more than 1,100 visitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees, would be holding discussions and meetings with industry stakeholders and also distributing technical and marketing materials to conference participants.

Among the highlights of the mining industry in Manitoba noted by the province were 150,000 metres of exploratory nickel drilling by Vale Manitoba Operations in the Thompson area over the past two years, and the fact that about 60 companies have exploration permits in Manitoba, over 70 per cent of whom are looking for critical minerals.

The government also said it was providing $1.8 million in grants to the Mining Association of Manitoba, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and Communities Economic Development Corporation to support activities related to mineral development and Indigenous participation, though it did not spell out how much each of those groups would be receiving.

