Sudbury’s mine waste worth billions; new project to find ways of extracting valuable minerals – by Staff (Sudbury Star – March 8, 2023)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Vale, province to pay for new industrial research chair program in biomining and bioremediation to be based in Sudbury

Mine waste in the Sudbury area may be worth billions and it’s Nadia Mykytczuk’s job to find ways using bacteria to extract the valuable nickel, copper and other critical minerals out of them.

Her job got a lot easier Wednesday when Vale Energy Transition Metals and the provincial government announced money to support a new industrial research chair program in biomining and bioremediation that she will lead in Sudbury. Vale Energy committed $875,000 over five years to the Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation, and Applied Research Corporation (MIRARCO) at Laurentian University.

The provincial government, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp., will kick in another $750,000. The idea is to accelerate the commercial recovery of critical minerals from mine waste in Sudbury and elsewhere. The announcement was made during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2023 Convention, held in Toronto this week.

In a release, Mykytczuk, the president and CEO of MIRARCO, said, “this funding and collaboration will accelerate the development of new tools to help us extract value from wastes, producing the metals we need in an environmentally sustainable way.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/sudburys-mine-waste-worth-billions-new-project-to-find-ways-of-extracting-valuable-minerals