Incoming chief demands meeting with Ford on Ring of Fire – by Aidan Chamandy (Timmins Today – March 9, 2023)

‘I’m only going to talk to the individual that wants to drive that bulldozer and run over my homelands,’ says Chris Moonias

Incoming Neskantaga Chief Chris Moonias was at Queen’s Park on Thursday demanding a meeting with Premier Doug Ford — and only Ford — over what he considers a lack of adequate consultations on the government’s latest mining bill and the push to develop the Ring of Fire.

“I’m only going to talk to the individual that wants to drive that bulldozer and run over my homelands,” said Moonias, who is set to take over as the first nation’s chief on April 1. “I ain’t talking to anybody else, except him.”

Moonias’ “bulldozer” comment references a remark Ford made in 2018 about the Ring of Fire before he became premier.”If I have to hop on that bulldozer myself with (Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli, now minister of economic development) on the other one, we’re going to start building the roads to get to the mining,” Ford said.

“When we get in there, we’re going to start doing and stop talking and start creating economic prosperity up in the north. This is comparable to oil sands in Alberta,” he added at the time.

