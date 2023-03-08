Ring of Fire takes next step over some First Nations’ objections – by Aidan Chamandy (Timmins Today – March 7, 2023)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

The environmental assessment on a portion of the road to the Ring of Fire is being led by two First Nations, but another affected community isn’t pleased with the announcement

A plan by two First Nations to build a road to Ontario’s Ring of Fire has been approved by the provincial government — but another First Nations community affected by the project is not on board.

Last year, Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation published a 253-page document outlining the terms of reference for an assessment of Ontario’s proposed road to the Ring of Fire. On Monday, Ontario approved the terms at the massive Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) mining conference in downtown Toronto.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean the environmental assessment will now start but is a step toward that happening. Webequie Chief Cornelius Wabasse and Marten Falls Chief Bruce Achneepineskum welcomed Monday’s announcement.

“I look forward to good relationships, and I’m happy that each of our communities will prosper from future development in the Ring of Fire area,” Wallace said during the press conference. Another First Nations leader whose community and traditional territory are affected by the project wasn’t invited to the announcement — but was at the PDAC conference — made his concerns known.

