Proposed gold mine for Lynn Lake receives federal approval – by Katherine Dow (CTV News Winnipeg – March 7, 2023)

An open-pit gold mine and metal mill proposed for development near Lynn Lake, Man. has received approval from the federal government, a move that a town administrator says could lead to hundreds of jobs and a much-needed economic boost.

In a news release Monday, Canada’s environment and climate change minister Steven Guilbeault said the mine and mill proposed by Alamos Gold were subject to a ‘robust federal review.’

“My decision to approve the Lynn Lake Gold Project was informed by a thorough federal environmental assessment based on scientific evidence and Indigenous knowledge. I am confident the strong legally-binding conditions established for the project will safeguard the environment and create a sustainable path forward,” Guillbeault said in the news release.

The proposed project would see the redevelopment of two previously operational mines in the area – the Gordon and MacLellan sites, which are expected to operate for 13 years.

