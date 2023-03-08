Northern Ontario’s critical minerals all the buzz at PDAC conference (CBC News Sudbury – March 6, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference is one of the largest mineral exploration events

Jeff Laferriere, mayor of Temiskaming Shores, says he’s been “overwhelmed” by his first Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference.

But it’s not just about the number of participants, Laferriere said. There’s a palpable buzz in the convention centre where industry players — PDAC estimates 30,000 people — are gathering in Toronto to discuss the mining industry, tour the latest wares and test out new tech. “It’s shocking to see the innovation that’s happening right in our backyard,” Laferriere said.

“A lot of the businesses that I’ve talked to … a lot of times they’re buying products and services from outside the area, not realizing that they can even purchase it locally. “So it really is a huge education for everyone.”

Jeff Portelance, senior manager with Civiltek Limited, a mining contractor in Sudbury, said the conference is a chance for people in the industry to “catch up.” “I was just talking to [Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre] this morning,” Portelance said. “And every year, Laurentian University has an alumni breakfast … it brings together alumni and some folks from the city.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/pdace-2023-northern-voices-1.6769834