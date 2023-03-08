NEWS RELEASE: PDAC 2023 Convention Welcomes 23,819 Attendees to World’s Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Event in Toronto (March 8, 2023)

Toronto, March 8, 2023—The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is thrilled to welcome pre-pandemic levels of attendance back to its annual convention, drawing 23,819 attendees to Toronto for the best business, investment and networking opportunities in the mineral exploration and mining industry.

In addition to the more than 1,100 exhibitors covering over 600,000 square feet of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, governments, companies and leading experts from around the world made this one of the largest events in the association’s 91 years.

“There’s never been a more critical time for our industry to gather, share and learn as we drive progress, tackle global challenges and seize opportunities for a better future,” said Alex Christopher, PDAC President. “And the energy and optimism witnessed during PDAC 2023 was palpable—it is clear the mineral exploration and mining industry has entered a period of great transformation and growth.”

“For almost a century, the PDAC Convention has been recognized as the leading choice for the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry, bringing the latest trends, technologies and conversations to one central location, and 2023 is no exception,” says Lisa McDonald, PDAC Executive Director. “Yet again, we have proudly delivered capital markets, Indigenous affairs, student and early career, sustainability and technical programs, and short courses that offer the latest in professional development opportunities.”

Key speakers included Ken Hoffman, McKinsey & Company; Sinead Kaufman, Rio Tinto; and Alex Dorsch & Kevin Frost, Chalice Mining.

Governments continue to use the event as an important platform for announcements, including Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson who announced an investment of $344 million to help advance “the development of a dynamic and competitive critical minerals sector”.

The final day of the PDAC Convention also marks the transition of presidents. We thank Alex Christopher for his remarkable contributions to the industry and association during his two-year term, and welcome Raymond Goldie to the role.

Thank you to everyone who participated in PDAC 2023, including all of our volunteers, speakers, sponsors and participants. We look forward to welcoming you back from March 3-6, 2024.

About the PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 664,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $130 billion to Canada’s GDP every year. Representing over 6,500 members around the world, PDAC’s work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. Please visit www.pdac.ca.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny

kkenny@pdac.ca

416 807 8214