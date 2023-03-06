‘It shouldn’t take 15 years to open a mine’ – by Staff (Sudbury Star – March 4, 2023)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Vale and Glencore officials say they support changes the government says will make it easier and quicker to open a mine

Saying it takes too long to get a new mine approved, the Ontario government on Thursday introduced legislation to speed up the process.

“It shouldn’t take 15 years to open a mine. This process is too time-consuming and costly, leading to project delays and lost opportunities for Ontario’s mineral exploration and mining sector,” George Pirie, the province’s minister of Mines, said in a release. “We need to get building.

“That’s why our government is introducing changes to the Mining Act to help attract more investment and secure the critical minerals that support the made-in-Ontario supply chain for new technologies like batteries and electric vehicles.”

The government noted that Ontario produced more than $11.1 billion worth of minerals in 2021, accounting for 20 per cent of Canada’s total mineral production and about $3.1 billion worth of critical minerals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/provincial/it-shouldnt-take-15-years-to-open-a-mine