The Five Eyes set their sights on critical minerals – by Ellesheva Kissin (FDI Inteligence – March 2, 2023)

The old anglophone alliance is coming together to coordinate critical minerals investment controls

First came the chip wars. Now it looks like the critical minerals wars have begun.

As supply chains warp and allegiances shift, the Five Eyes countries — an intelligence coalition of anglophone countries (the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) that traces its roots back to second world war code-breaking — are forming a protectionist huddle, jealously guarding how much foreign interference, or investment, they permit within their borders.

Deteriorating Sino-US relations, alongside disastrous reliance on Russian gas, led Western countries to nervously tot up supply chain dependencies, and it is critical minerals that have come to the fore.

Critical minerals are those increasingly crucial for fuelling the modern world but for which there are no substitutes. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite are crucial for batteries; rare earths are needed for wind turbines and electric cars; copper and aluminium are the cornerstone of electric networks.

