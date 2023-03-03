The Drift: Glencore hopes to attract ‘best and brightest’ to Sudbury mining electric vehicle lab – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – March 3, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Glencore Sudbury INO’s $350,000 donation to Cambrian College will be ‘transformative gift’ in advancing BEV innovation

Growing up, Matteo Neville was the kind of kid who spent his time taking apart motors and engines just so he could figure out how they worked.

He was fascinated by robotics and technology, electronics and programming, so when he decided to return to school as a mature student, he was immediately drawn to Cambrian College’s mechatronics program.

“I was always interested in how you could apply technology and computers to that mechanical side,” said the 27-year-old. “So when I was looking at coming back to school, that program just kind of matched exactly with my interest area.” Now, in the second year of the three-year program, Neville is getting his fill of all things mechatronics.

Working on multiple applied research projects at the school, Neville said he’s been involved in everything from very technical, electronic projects to large-scale mechanical engineering ventures, while also taking on manufacturing technology, 3D printing, CNC machining, and more.

