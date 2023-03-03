Lawyer says First Nations will fight Ontario government’s proposed mining changes – by Warren Schlote (CBC News Sudbury – March 3, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

MiningWatch Canada advocate wonders ‘what’s left to cut?’

The Ontario government’s proposed changes to mining regulations are drawing concern among mining critics and advocates for First Nations.

Kate Kempton represents the northern Ontario First Nations of Attawapiskat, Ginoogaming, Constance Lake and Aroland. In 2021, Attawapiskat, Neskantaga and Fort Albany signed a moratorium on new developments in the Ring of Fire mineral deposit, though other First Nations have expressed support for developing the deposit.

Kempton said the First Nations “are not going to stand for this” and that the government’s actions will only lead to further confrontations.

“Doug Ford is basically setting himself and his government up for a bunch of injunctions and blockades. He’s paved the road for court action and possibly direct action as well,” Kempton said.

