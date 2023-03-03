Indigenous groups lead the renewable transition in northern Canada – by Jesse Chase-Lubitz (Yahoo News – February 28, 2023)

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/

A solution to climate change is emerging in one of the regions most affected by it. In Nunavut — the northernmost territory of Canada — a coalition of Indigenous communities is transitioning the region away from diesel and toward renewable energy.

In 2018, Nukik Corporation, which was formed by individuals in the Indigenous Inuit population, started planning the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, a set of electricity and fiber-optic transmission cables. The link would connect the vast regions of rural northern Canada to a southern Canadian renewable energy grid in the province of Manitoba.

Once completed, the project would be one of the largest renewable energy transmission lines geographically — running 745 miles in length — and the first infrastructure project of this kind that’s organized by an Indigenous corporation.

The project promises to wean Nunavut, including two gold mining sites, off heavily polluting diesel generators and to tap into the potential energy generation of northern Canada and the Arctic. In addition to renewable energy, the link will include a fiber-optic cable that will make internet speeds 3,000 times faster than the satellite network the region uses currently. One report states that Nunavut is the only jurisdiction in Canada that doesn’t have access to internet speeds above 25 megabits per second.

For the rest of this article: https://ca.news.yahoo.com/indigenous-groups-lead-the-renewable-transition-in-northern-canada-142929031.html