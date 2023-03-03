Feds won’t match Ontario’s billion-dollar Ring of Fire pledge until assessments are done – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 2, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson pledges Ottawa will do better on advancing critical mineral production

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson vows to make government move faster and more efficiently in expediting approvals to put more Canadian mines into production ahead of the quickening global demand for critical minerals.

“There are a whole bunch of things we can do to make the processes move more effectively than they have in the past,” said Wilkinson.

The minister was in Sudbury on March 1 to meet with business leaders at the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce and toured Cambrian College to showcase new electric vehicle charging stations on campus.

At the same time, Wilkinson said Ottawa won’t match Ontario’s longstanding $1-billion commitment toward mining-related infrastructure in the Ring of Fire until the environmental assessments for the hundreds of kilometres of a proposed network of community and industry supply roads are complete.

